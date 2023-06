Glimpses from Fatafati's special screening

The special screening of Aritra Mukherjee’s Fatafati, starring Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta and others, held at INOX, Quest Mall was a star-studded affair. Not just the cast and crew, but renowned faces from the tinsel town also graced the occasion.

| Published : | 26th May 2023 01:12 AM