In pics: An electrifying night at Canteen Pub & Grub

Bacardi East Trade brand ambassador Ashitosh Narayanan recently hosted an electrifying Bar Takeover event at Canteen Pub & Grub, and it was a night to remember! The venue was buzzing with excitement as socialites, bartenders, and influencers witnessed Ashitosh’s expertise in mixology.

| Published : | 26th May 2023 01:40 AM