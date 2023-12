Glimpses from Bickram Ghosh's Rhythmscape

Calcutta South Indian Club, in collaboration with Rasika Ranjana Sabha hosted a musical evening - Bickram Ghosh’s Rhythmscape, featuring Bickram Ghosh, Pandit S Sekhar, Pulak Sarkar, Abhishek Mallick, Soumyojyoti Ghosh and Satyajit Mukherjee. Soumitra Das designed the sound.

| Published : | 10th November 2023 12:48 AM