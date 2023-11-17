In pics: Hello Mona Lisa, an immersive cultural experience

The Consul General of Italy in Kolkata Gianluca Rubagotti and Rekha Mody, founder trustee of Habiart Foundation organised Hello Mona Lisa, an immersive cultural experience, at the Mody House. The evening saw the launch of a booklet on Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece by Chiara Rostagno and a presentation of 16thcentury Florentine fashion by fashion designer Rohan Pariyar.

| Published : | 17th November 2023 12:35 AM