Glimpses from the French Wine festival of Beaujolais

On the occasion of the iconic French wine festival of Beaujolais, which is celebrated on the 3rd Thursday of November, the Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpain, hosted a special evening to celebrate the spirit and taste of France. The fellow consul generals, friends from France, and a few city socialites joined the party on the first chilly evening of the season.

author_img Published :  23rd November 2023 11:30 PM   |   Published :   |  23rd November 2023 11:30 PM
Didier
Tridha
Solveig and Jean
Richa
Rukshana
Pratiti
Philippe
Nicolas and Iryne
Meghdut
Indrajit
Imran
Chitralekha
Sayan
Andrew
