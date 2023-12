Glimpses from the success party of Parnashavarir Shaap

Parnashavarir Shaap, Hoichoi’s first-of-its-kind web-series had a success party at Monkey Bar in the presence of the cast and crew. At the event, director Parambrata Chatterjee announced that Nirendranth Bhaduri aka Bhaduri Moshai, played by Chiranjeet Chakraborty, will return, solving a new case, in Season 2.

| Published : | 30th November 2023 11:06 PM