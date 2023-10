Glimpses from Kloth by TriNeel's fashion show, Agomony

Celebrity couple Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya, the duo behind the fashion line, Kloth by Trineel, hosted a grand fashion show, Agomony at Roots Kolkata. Here are a few glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 08th September 2023 12:39 AM