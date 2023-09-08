In pics: Namibia & Zimbabwe Tourism collaborate with TravelLive

The Namibia Tourism Board and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority announced their collaboration with TravelLive, a digital-age travel start-up, to introduce Namibia and Zimbabwe tourism to Eastern India for the first time. The event at Lalit Great Eastern was followed by a Wildlife Photography Display by actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty from his recent visit to the South African countries of Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. Gabriel Sinimbo, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia to India, concurrently accredited to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and Lovemore Ncube, counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in India, representing His Excellency the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to India, graced the event.

| Published : | 08th September 2023 12:42 AM