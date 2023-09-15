Home Galleries

CIMA's Art in Life is an ode to festive shopping

CIMA gallery’s much-awaited annual show, Art in Life, is back with its 2023 festive edit, showcasing timeless tales of craftsmanship curated from across the country. This year it showcases Uttar Pradesh in a more comprehensive manner. Also, there are unique fashion and decor items from Chattisgarh, Udaipur and South India. The preview saw a fashion show by the Ladies Study Group and here are a few glimpses from the same.

author_img Published :  15th September 2023 12:09 AM   |   Published :   |  15th September 2023 12:09 AM
Rakhi
Rakhi
Swastika
Swastika
Zha Liyou and wife
Zha Liyou and wife
Sweta
Sweta
Sucheta
Sucheta
Sreemoyee
Sreemoyee
Somini
Somini
Rupali
Rupali
Roma and Roshan
Roma and Roshan
Pratiti
Pratiti
Nilima
Nilima
Mukul
Mukul
Minnie
Minnie
Manfred
Manfred
Mallika
Mallika
Madhu
Madhu
Enu
Enu
Didier
Didier
Abhilasha
Abhilasha
TAGS
Art in Life CIMA gallery

Comments