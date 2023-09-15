CIMA's Art in Life is an ode to festive shopping

CIMA gallery’s much-awaited annual show, Art in Life, is back with its 2023 festive edit, showcasing timeless tales of craftsmanship curated from across the country. This year it showcases Uttar Pradesh in a more comprehensive manner. Also, there are unique fashion and decor items from Chattisgarh, Udaipur and South India. The preview saw a fashion show by the Ladies Study Group and here are a few glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 15th September 2023 12:09 AM