In pics: Launch of Oudh 1590's themed music video

Oudh 1590, launched its first-ever themed music video, Jashn-E-Awadh celebrating their decade-long food journey. The video’s director and cinematographer Arnab Riingo Banerjee, singer Raghab Chatterjee and the actors Aishwarya Sen and Rajiv Bose along with the co-founders of Oudh 1590, Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury were present at the launch.

| Published : | 15th September 2023 01:13 PM