In pics: Launch of Palan's promotional music video

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly’s upcoming film Palan saw the launch of their promotional music video, Ami Aar O, under the mentorship of Indraadip Dasgupta and sung by Indranil Sen. While Ganguly penned the heartfelt lyrics himself, his son Ujaan, with music production handled by Debayan Banerjee.

| Published : | 21st September 2023 11:13 PM