In pics: Motion poster launch of Badami Hyenar Kobole

The city saw the unveiling of the motion poster of Sri Swapankumar er Badami Hyenar Kobole at the Kenilworth Hotel, in the presence of its director Debaloy Bhattacharya, cast members Abir Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Pratik Dutta and others.

| Published : | 21st September 2023 10:56 PM