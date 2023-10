Tisva launches 1st store in Kolkata

The premium decorative and architectural lighting brand from Usha International, Tisva, launched its first flagship store in Kolkata. Inaugurated by actor Rituparna Sengupta, this lighting studio is a one-stop shop for all things lighting – from basic to high-end, from minimalistic to opulent, as well as luxury and architectural lighting solutions.

| Published : | 21st September 2023 10:59 PM