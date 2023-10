Glimpses from the trailer release of Dawshom Awbotaar

The highly awaited trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s Puja release, Dawshom Awbotaar, was exclusively revealed, igniting a wave of excitement and eager anticipation at Ozora, last Saturday. The occasion coincided with the celebration of Mukherji’s birthday marking the beginning of a star-studded evening filled with glamour and enthusiasm.

| Published : | 29th September 2023 12:35 AM