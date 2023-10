In pics: Celebrations of the 74th anniversary of People's Republic of China

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou and wife Zheng Huiqun, held a grand reception to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The reception was attended by the who’s who of the city creating an atmosphere that was festive and solemn. Glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 29th September 2023 12:33 AM