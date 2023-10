In pics: Premiere of Kaushik Ganguly's Palan

The city saw the premiere of Kaushik Ganguly’s movie, Palaan, starring Anjan Dutt, Mamata Shankar, Jisshu U Sengupta and Paoli Dam. A tribute to legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen on his birth centenary, the premiere saw popular faces from tinsel town along with the cast and crew.

| Published : | 29th September 2023 12:30 AM