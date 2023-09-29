In pics: Relaunch of The Wardrobe Luxe at Quest Mall

Ahead of the festive season, Shivika Goenka, director of Quest Mall, launched The Wardrobe Luxe, a multi-designer retail store at Quest Mall, which redefines luxury wear through aesthetics, comfort, style, and silhouettes. Showcasing over 40+ designers, the store has something for everyone. From resort wear and cocktail gowns, to draped saris and trendy co-ord sets, The Wardrobe Luxe is definitely the new one-stop-shop for the latest prêt and couture. Here are a few glimpses from the launch.

