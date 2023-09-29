Home Galleries

In pics: Relaunch of The Wardrobe Luxe at Quest Mall

Ahead of the festive season, Shivika Goenka, director of Quest Mall, launched The Wardrobe Luxe, a multi-designer retail store at Quest Mall, which redefines luxury wear through aesthetics, comfort, style, and silhouettes. Showcasing over 40+ designers, the store has something for everyone. From resort wear and cocktail gowns, to draped saris and trendy co-ord sets, The Wardrobe Luxe is definitely the new one-stop-shop for the latest prêt and couture. Here are a few glimpses from the launch.

Published : 29th September 2023 12:36 AM
Shivika
Shivika
Madhu
Madhu
Sugandha
Sugandha
Sneha
Sneha
Shraddha
Shraddha
Sanaya
Sanaya
Ritu
Ritu
Richa
Richa
Preeti
Preeti
Pallavi
Pallavi
Namrata
Namrata
Minnie
Minnie
Manjri
Manjri
Mandira
Mandira
Devangi
Devangi
