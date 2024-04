Galleries

Glimpses from the exhibition of Suchitra Sen's film posters

Sudipta Chanda, known for his collection of film memorabilia, had organised Suchitra, an exclusive exhibition of film posters and publicity materials from Bengal’s iconic actress Suchitra Sen’s films on the occasion of her birth anniversary at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The event was graced by Sen’s daughter Moon Moon, granddaughter Riya, grandson-in-law Shivam, and a few others.