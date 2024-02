Galleries

Glimpses from the Gallantine's Day celebrations at NX Lounge

Celebrating the spirit of singlehood and self-love in a month overwhelmingly polarised into couplehood and the completion it promises - this month's meetup of the Kolkata chapter of the 'Status Single' community, helmed by Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, celebrated a night with our Gallantines. Girlfriends, sisters, daughters and community members enjoyed a night of dancing while indulging in lipsmacking food and heady cocktails at NX Lounge.