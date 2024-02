Galleries

Glimpses from the meet and greet session with Brazil's ambassador

Honorary consul of Brazil, Pradeep Khemka and his wife Sangita had organised an evening to meet and greet with the ambassador of Brazil to India, H.E. Kenneth Feli Haczynski Da Nobrega at Kenilworth Hotel. The evening was enjoyed over cocktails, dinner and lots of hearty discussions. Here are a few faces who were present at the event.