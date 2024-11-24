Galleries

In pics: Alliance Française du Bengale and the Consulate General of France in Kolkata kick off a series of winter musical concerts

Alliance Francaise du Bengale and the Consulate General of France in Kolkata kicked off the first of a series of winter musical concerts in the city. Pianist Kim Barbier mesmerised the audience at Victoria Memorial with her solo recital, Shadow & Light, which will be followed by several others under the Western Classical Music Concert Series. The recital was followed by an intimate dinner
Nicolas
NicolasSourav Banerjee
Updated on

Here are glimpses of the same -

Kim
Kim
Kathy
Kathy
Astrid
Astrid
Hugh
Hugh
Brig. V Ganapathy
Brig. V Ganapathy
Kanchana and Shubro
Kanchana and Shubro
Pauline and Meghdoot
Pauline and Meghdoot
Ashoke
Ashoke
Madhubanti
Madhubanti
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
Swagata
Swagata
Rajlakshmi
Rajlakshmi
Gurbir
Gurbir
Imran
Imran
Nicolas
In pics: Opening reception of travelling exhibition 'Walking Through A Songline'
Alliance Française du Bengale
Consulate General of France
winter musical concerts

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com