In pics: Alliance Française du Bengale and the Consulate General of France in Kolkata kick off a series of winter musical concerts

Alliance Francaise du Bengale and the Consulate General of France in Kolkata kicked off the first of a series of winter musical concerts in the city. Pianist Kim Barbier mesmerised the audience at Victoria Memorial with her solo recital, Shadow & Light, which will be followed by several others under the Western Classical Music Concert Series. The recital was followed by an intimate dinner