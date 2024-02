Glimpses from the premiere of Badami Hyenar Kobole

Hoichoi Studios’ first release Sri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole, directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, had a star-studded special preview at INOX, South City Mall. Here are some of the many faces who graced the evening.

| Published : | 24th January 2024 01:35 AM