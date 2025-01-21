Galleries

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?

Here's a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations
President Barack Obama, right, listens as Beyonce sings the National Anthem at the ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Jan. 21, 2013
President Barack Obama, right, listens as Beyonce sings the National Anthem at the ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Jan. 21, 2013Carolyn Kaster
President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday's inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform America the Beautiful. Here's a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations:

John F Kennedy, 1961: Contralto Marian Anderson sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965: The United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1969: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1973: Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem.

Jimmy Carter, 1977: Cantor Isaac Goodfriend, a Holocaust survivor, accompanied by the US Marine Band sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1981: Amateur singer Juanita Booker sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band performed The Star-Spangled Banner. Opera singer Jessye Norman also performed.

George Bush, 1989: Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the US Army Band sang the national anthem.

Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik
Vice President Mike Pence, center, and President Donald Trump, right, listen to the singing of the national anthem by Jackie Evancho during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence, center, and President Donald Trump, right, listen to the singing of the national anthem by Jackie Evancho during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017Andrew Harnik
Sgt. 1st Class Alvy Powell sings the national anthem before a baseball game in Washington, July 4, 2013
Sgt. 1st Class Alvy Powell sings the national anthem before a baseball game in Washington, July 4, 2013Alex Brandon
Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration for President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009
Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration for President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009Ron Edmonds
Soprano Jessye Norman performs during The Dream Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Sept. 18, 2007
Soprano Jessye Norman performs during The Dream Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Sept. 18, 2007Jason DeCrow
Mezzo soprano Marilyn Horne sings on Capitol Hill, January 20, 1993, joined by President Clinton, left, as former President Bush looks on during the inaugural ceremony
Mezzo soprano Marilyn Horne sings on Capitol Hill, January 20, 1993, joined by President Clinton, left, as former President Bush looks on during the inaugural ceremonyRon Edmonds
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, right, greets Santita Jackson, left, daughter of Jesse Jackson, center, at a "Rebuild America" conference in Washington, June 13, 1992
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, right, greets Santita Jackson, left, daughter of Jesse Jackson, center, at a "Rebuild America" conference in Washington, June 13, 1992Greg Gibson
Singer Marian Anderson smiles at the Pierre Hotel in New York, Nov. 28, 1979
Singer Marian Anderson smiles at the Pierre Hotel in New York, Nov. 28, 1979Ron Frehm

Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the Resurrection Choir sang the national anthem. Jessye Norman also performed.

George W. Bush, 2001: Army Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly sang the national anthem.

George W. Bush, 2005: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem. Singers Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed.

Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem. Aretha Franklin also performed.

Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track. James Taylor also sang.

Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.

Trump inauguration

