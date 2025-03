Galleries

In pics: Celebrating the birthday of Nachiketa Ghosh

Nachiketa Ghosh Memorial Foundation hosted an evening commemorating the 100th birthday of the legendary composer Nachiketa Ghosh, at Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR. Dignitaries from the music and film fraternity was present to celebrate this landmark event. A short documentary on the life of Ghosh, titled Mejajtai Toh Ashol Raja, conceptualised, directed and produced by Hara Prosaad Mondal, was screened at the event.