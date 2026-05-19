Ahead of FIFA 2026, a look at the 10 most valuable players in the world

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, a new generation of football superstars is set to take centre stage alongside established icons of the game. From explosive forwards to creative midfield maestros, these players are not only shaping the future of football but are also commanding record-breaking market values thanks to their performances, consistency, commercial appeal, and massive global fan following. Here’s a look at the 10 most valuable footballers in the world heading into FIFA 2026.