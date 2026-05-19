Ahead of FIFA 2026, a look at the 10 most valuable players in the world

10 most valuable players in the world
Ahead of FIFA 2026, a look at the 10 most valuable players in the world
10 most valuable players in the world
1.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, a new generation of football superstars is set to take centre stage alongside established icons of the game. From explosive forwards to creative midfield maestros, these players are not only shaping the future of football but are also commanding record-breaking market values thanks to their performances, consistency, commercial appeal, and massive global fan following. Here’s a look at the 10 most valuable footballers in the world heading into FIFA 2026.

Lamine Yamal — €200 million
Lamine Yamal — €200 million
2.
Erling Haaland — €200 million
Erling Haaland — €200 million
3.
Kylian Mbappé — €200 million
Kylian Mbappé — €200 million
4.
Pedri — €150 million
Pedri — €150 million
5.
Vinícius Júnior — €150 million
Vinícius Júnior — €150 million
6.
Jude Bellingham — €140 million
Jude Bellingham — €140 million
7.
Michael Olise — €140 million
Michael Olise — €140 million
8.
Jamal Musiala — €120 million
Jamal Musiala — €120 million
9.
Bukayo Saka — €120 million
Bukayo Saka — €120 million
10.
Federico Valverde — €120 million
Federico Valverde — €120 million
FIFA 2026
valuable players