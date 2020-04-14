Gallery: From Arpita Chatterjee to Jaya Ahsan and Nusrat Jahan, Tolly celebs wish fans on Bengali New Year Published: | 14th April 2020 03:44 PM 0 Share Via Email Looking elegant in a sari, actor Arpita Chatterjee posted this picture on her Instagram account Nusrat Jahan looked gorgeous in her pics she shared on Instagram Mimi Chakraborty who has been posting #QuarantineDiaries uploaded the pic with the aarti thali Actor Rituparna Sengupta chose a traditional white and red sari for the occasion Paoli Dam too wore a white sari with broad red border Tnusree posted a video wishing her fans to stay safe This cute couple, Gaurav and Ridhima, are spreading some joy on Insta Devlina posted a picture with Gourav Chatterjee Ritabhari surprised her fans with three pics. One making alpana and the other two with the sitar From opar Bangla, Jaya Ahsan reach out to her fans and wished them for Poila Baisakh TAGS Bengali Tollywood Nusrat Jahan Jaya Ahsan Arpita Chatterjee