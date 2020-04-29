In pictures: Actor extraordinaire Irrfan Khan Published: | 29th April 2020 09:33 PM 0 Share Via Email When Irrfan Khan wanted his hair to be like veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty Somebody told Irrfan Khan that to be an actor, he must know horse riding. So, when he would go to learn riding, he would dress up like late actor Rajesh Khanna. Irrfan Khan's pictures from early days. The caption on his Instagram account reads: 'We were supposed to be riding horses… but we didn’t find any horses toh we found these … ummm… donkeys.' Irrfan Khan's pictures from early days. The caption on his Instagram account reads: 'This is our poster inspired by the #Sholay poster. #FilmyInfluence' Irrfan Khan when he won Star Screen Awards Irrfan Khan when he an award Irrfan Khan sharing first look from Qarib Qarib Singlle movie Irrfan Khan A still from Qarib Qarib Singlle featuring Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan TAGS Irrfan Khan Bollywood