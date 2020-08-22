In pics: From Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty to Rajkumar Rao, here's how stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi Published: | 22nd August 2020 03:59 PM 0 Share Via Email All decked up for the occasion in Punit Balana's Fuschia Pink ensemble, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a boomerang video with son husband Raj and son Sanjay Dutt wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Manyata in the frame Actor Sonali Bandre with her pet TV actor and Big Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala Ace celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani posted a pic with his family Actor Dia Mirza celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way Manushi Chillar brought Lord Ganesha home for the first time Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karishma Tanna posted a picture with her mom Actor Rajkumar Rao made a special eco-friendly Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric Ananya Pandey welcomes the God of All New Beginnings with her family TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh with the idol of Ganesha TAGS sanjaydutt Dia Mirza Shipa Shetty Karishma Tanna Yuvraj Singh Rajkumar Rao Sonali Bandre Arjun BIjlani Dabbo Ratnani