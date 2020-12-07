In pics: Niharika Konidella looks stunning during her pre-wedding celebration Published: | 07th December 2020 01:30 PM 0 Share Via Email The Konidella family strike a pose Niharika wearing her mother's engagement saree Niharika Konidella with Sreeja Kalyan Niharika strikes a pose with her cousins The bride with her bridesmaids The girls and their moments Niharika and Srinu Boddupalli together What are girlfriends for? Niharika in her Pellikuturu function TAGS celebration Wedding looks Chiranjeevi niharika konidella