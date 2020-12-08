In pics: From Allu Arjun to Ram Charan, Tollywood celebs at Niharika Konidela's wedding Published: | 08th December 2020 01:05 PM 0 Share Via Email The Konidela family together In a candid moment Allu Sirish Allu Sirish striking a pose Allu Arjun and wife Sneha with family The Konidela brothers Ram Charan and wife Upasana strike a pose Ram Charan Tej poses for a picture Ram Charan with the bride's father - Nagababu Allu Aravind and family Lavanya Tripathi in #NisChay sangeet Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Verma together Sai Dharam Tej poses with family Varun Tej in a selfie moment TAGS allu arjun ram charan tej niharika wedding NisChay