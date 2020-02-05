In pics: South Indian stars breathe life into G Venket Ram’s renditions of Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic paintings Published: | 05th February 2020 09:46 PM 0 Share Via Email This painting reflects the private lives of women from different social backgrounds, portrayed by Nadia Portrait of Rani Chimnabai 1 after whom Lakshmi Vilas palace in Tanjore is named, portrayed by Lakshmi Manchu Portrait of a Maharashtrian lady after a temple visit, portrayed by Khushbu Sundar ‘There comes papa’ portrait of Ravi Varma 's daughter Mahaprabha, portrayed by Shobana Chandrakumar Portrait of Rani of Kurupam, portrayed by Shruti Haasan Portrait of a high minded woman, the Rani of Pudukottai, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh Portrait of a royal woman from Kerala inspired by Ravi Varma 's style, portrayed by Lissy Lakshmi Kadambari, Portrait of a modern, intellectual Bengali lady, portrayed by Priyadarshini Govind Damayanti listens in rapt attention to the tales of Nala from the swan, portrayed by Ramya Krishnan Portrait of Maharani Lakshmi Bai who became the senior rani of Travancore, portrayed by Chamundeshwari, a beneficiary at Naam Radha in moonlight, portrayed by Shruti Haasan An expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life, portrayed by Samantha Prabhu TAGS Shruti haasan samantha Lakshmi Manchu Khushbu Sundar G Venket Ram