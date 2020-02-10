In pictures: The best of Red Carpet glamour from the Oscars 2020 Published: | 10th February 2020 01:38 PM 0 Share Via Email Oscars Red Carpet Natalie Portman used her Maria Grazia Chiuri’s embroidered cape to showcase the names of female directors snubbed by the Academy. Billy Porter in a golden feather top and orange ball skirt Janelle Monae stunned in silver Ralph Lauren with a hood, long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals. Florence Pugh wore a tiered gown in welcome green from Louis Vuitton Renée Zellweger didn't disappoint in a white symmetrical body hugger from Armani with one long sleeve. Margot Robbie hit the carpet in Chanel from the brand's spring 1994 haute couture collection. Timothée Chalamet detoured from a slew of classic black tuxedos in a custom Prada navy gabardine jacket with satin racing stripes and matching trousers. Scarlett Johansson's Champagne-hued Oscar de la Renta was a strapless wonder with strand details at the top Charlize Theron's black Dior Haute Couture offered one shoulder up and one down, along with a high side slit. Cynthia Erivo looked fabulous in a white custom Atelier Versace one-shoulder bustier gown TAGS red carpet Oscars Scarlett Johansson Natalie Portman Janelle Monae Oscars 2020