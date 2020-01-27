Tribute gallery: Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star NBA legend and guiding light for sporting spirit Published: | 27th January 2020 12:33 PM 0 Share Via Email Feb 26, 2010: Kobe Bryant (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File) Nov 20, 2015: Kobe Bryant at a game in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Jan 19, 1996: Kobe Bryant in his high school gym. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Dec 20, 2001: Kobe Bryant at a game in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) Feb 23, 2006: Kobe Bryant at a game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File) May 19, 2009: Kobe Bryant at a game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) July 12, 1996: Kobe Bryant, 17, with his LA Lakers jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File) April 15, 2003: Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) April 10, 2011: Kobe Bryant dunks at a game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) July 22, 2009: NBA superstar Kobe Bryant hounded by fans in Singapore (AP Photo/Joseph Nair, File) Feb 5, 1999: A shot of the star players of team LA Lakers in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/ Victoria Arocho, File) March 28, 2016: Kobe Bryant (24) at a game in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) April 13, 2016: Kobe Bryant after his last NBA game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) April 13, 2016: A giant banner of Kobe is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA game in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) April 13, 2016: Kobe Bryant poses with his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia and Gianna. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Nov 20, 2015: Kobe Bryant at a game in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) June 17, 2010: Kobe Bryant and team mates (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) June 21, 2010: 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant with the NBA championship trophy in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) TAGS Kobe Bryant LA Lakers