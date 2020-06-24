A sneakpeek into Versace's limited edition collections, Medusa Icon and GV Signature, featuring Kendall Jenner Published: | 24th June 2020 09:28 PM 0 Share Via Email Kendall Jenner wears the Medusa Icon Square frames in classic black. Sleek cat-eye optical glasses with a thin acetate frame from the Medusa Icon collection. The temples have metal logo lettering. Futuristic oval sunglasses with a thin nylon fibre frame from the GV Signature collection. It has wide tapered temples embellished with a handwritten autograph of Gianni Versace. A style from the Medusa Icon collection. Acetate cat-eye sunglasses from the Medusa Icon collection. Sunglasses from the GV Signature collection. Sunglasses from the GV Signature collection. Wrapped semi-rim shield sunglasses with wide and hollow tapered temples from the Medusa Icon collection. Sunglasses from the Medusa Icon collection. Sunglasses from the Medusa Icon collection. TAGS Versace Eyewear Kendall Jenner Limited edition Spring Summer 2020