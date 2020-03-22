Photo special: A look at what some of our favourite celebrities are doing at home in self-quarantine Published: | 22nd March 2020 08:19 AM 0 Share Via Email Here's a look at what some of our favourite celebrities are doing at home in self-quarantine. Anushka Sharma: 'Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms.' Sonakshi Sinha: 'Waiting for things to be ok soon like... #socialdistancing #chupchaapgharpebaitho #stayhomestaysafe #lifeinthetimeofcorona' Karisma Kapoor: 'Now is the time for us to reflect , appreciate the small things in life , make the best of our circumstances.. #bepositive #bevigilant #stayhome #staysafe.' Kareena Kapoor: 'I just love French... fries - @kareenakapoorkhan.' Madhuri Dixit Nene: 'Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD.' Deepika Padukone: 'Season 1:Episode 3 #drinkjuice #eatfruit Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' Ranveer Singh: 'Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho'. Aliaa Bhatt: 'stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK.' Priyanka Chopra Jonas: '@nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome @cavanaughjames' Kriti Sanon: 'Some lines i wrote earlier kinda feel apt now .. Hold onto what calms your soul / For everything is temporary / Hang by the moments that feel alive / Uncomplicate and just BE.' Halle Berry: 'Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday Quarantine Edition .. Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now.' Julia Roberts: '@beloveapparel are donating $7 from every I Choose Love purchase to @together.rising who are helping children and families facing hunger due to mass school closures .. Help each other! Shraddha Kapoor: 'Being home #CozyCorner #Magic #Bliss #Peace #Meditate #Daydream #Plants #Cuddles #Read.' Shruti Haasan: 'Be like Clara - social distancing,staying indoors , staying clean, stretching , eating healthy,being adorable and staying positive .. We should all be like Clara.' Dayana Erappa: 'Be home. Read a book, spend time with friends and your own self. The world is closed but our hearts are not. Pic courtesy - puku'. Kalki Koechlin: 'Best friends in isolation #love #family' Rakul Preet Singh: 'Excuses never burn calories .. who knew home furniture makes for the best props .. don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth .. Do things that you never found the time for !!' TAGS celebrities Quarantine self isolation