N. Chandra's 1988 action film Tezaab propelled Madhuri into mainstream success and also featured the iconic song Ek Do Teen A lot of people don't know this but Vidhu Vinod Chopra's critically acclaimed 1989 drama Parinda initially failed to find a distributor Dil was declared the biggest grosser of 1990. The blockbuster starred Aamir Khan alongside Madhuri and was also Indra Kumar's directorial debut The following year Madhuri starred in the romantic drama Saajan, which would also go ahead to become the highest grosser of the year, cementing her cred as a superstar Indra Kumar's 1992 family drama Beta was one of Madhuri's biggest hits, but her role was initially offered to Sridevi Perhaps one of her most nuanced roles, in Khal Nayak Madhuri plays an undercover cop who goes under disguise as a nautch girl to catch a criminal The 1994 rom-com Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is the highest grossing Bollywood film ever. It is also touted as the biggest blockbuster of the modern era 1997 was a milestone in Madhuri's career with hits like Koyla and Mohabbat. But Dil Toh Pagal Hai went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year The 2000s were interesting for Madhuri as she opted for newer roles. The action thriller Pukar saw her in a negative role and the film also won two National Awards As visually appealing as M.F. Husain's Gaja Gamini was, the film failed to make a mark on the box office. The film was based on Husain's perspective on womanhood At the time of its release Devdas was the most expensive Bollywood film ever made! Madhuri played the role of a courtesan who falls in love with Devdas The 2007 drama Aaja Nachle was Madhuri's first film in five years. Often referred to as her comeback film, it failed to score at the box office but explored her dancing chops to the fullest Madhuri's role as the scheming Begum Para in Abhishek Chaubey's Dedh Ishqiya won her a lot of critical praise Although Kalank failed to do well at the box office, Madhuri stole the show as a madame named Bahaar Begum, a role that was written for the late Sridevi