In pictures: Kolkata bids adieu to veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee Published: | 16th November 2020 12:09 PM 0 Share Via Email Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Tolly celebs including Rukmini Maitra, June Malia and others Senior leaders of CPIM including Surya Kanta Mishra and Biman Bose attended the last rites of the actor The deceased veteran actor was bid farewell in full honour with a gun salute at Keoratola crematorium Chatterjee's daughter Poulami pays her last respect A glimpse of the actor's body being carried to the venue Actor Paoli Dam pays her tribute to the legend Director Anik Dutta was also there Actor Rudraneel Ghosh Danseuse and social activist Alakananda Roy laying garland on the body Minister Firhad Hakim joined the other leaders of his party to pay tribute to the actor TAGS Soumitra Chatterjee