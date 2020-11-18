In pictures: Inside Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's South Delhi home that has been listed on Airbnb Published: | 18th November 2020 02:18 PM 0 Share Via Email Bollywood's most sought after couple Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have put their Delhi home on Airbnb. Nestled in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park, the house that originally belongs to Gauri's parents has been refurbished by the interior designer herself for this collaboration. 'Delhi has always been very special for both Shah Rukh and me. We began our journey together, Shahrukh and I as a couple and then as a family. It has glimpses of our lives,' said Gauri The now refurbished home features walls filled with photographs collected over the years Colorful paintings by some of the world’s best artists 'There is a nostalgic wall that I have created which has Aaryan's first badminton racket, Suhana's brushes because she loves makeup and Abram's first gift,' said Gauri Under this collaboration, a contest is being run on Airbnb's website and the winner gets to spend a night at Khan's residence. TAGS Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan