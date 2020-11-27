In pics: First look at Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Paiyunli's Dehradun wedding Published: | 27th November 2020 12:47 PM 0 Share Via Email Last night, actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and television actress Vandana Joshi. The actor, who impressed us with his acting chops in Mirzapur 2, also released an official statement with his wife for their fans out there. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli said, 'The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering.' 'We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority,' read the statement. 'It was the best day of our lives,' the couple said, adding, 'To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals' We wish them a blissfully happy married life TAGS Mirzapur Priyanshu Paiyunli Marriage