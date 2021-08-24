Instagrammers go 'aww' over pictures from actress Charu Asopa's baby shower Published : 24th August 2021 03:13 PM | Published : | 24th August 2021 03:13 PM 0 0 Share Via Email Actress Charu Asopa's baby shower was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family attending the event. Charu Asopa looked radiant in her orange and red lehenga. Charu with her husband Rajeev Sen What's more, Rajeev Sen's sister, veteran actress Sushmita Sen, also graced the occasion with her presence. Sushmita Sen showered Charu Asopa with lots of love and blessings. She was seen placing a hand gently on Charu's belly in one picture. In terms of outfits, Sushmita Sen had opted for a pale pink salwar kameez. On the other hand, Charu's husband was seen wearing a beige kurta and pyjamas. TAGS Sushmita Sen pregnancy Baby shower Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen