Instagrammers go 'aww' over pictures from actress Charu Asopa's baby shower

author_img Published :  24th August 2021 03:13 PM   |   Published :   |  24th August 2021 03:13 PM
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Actress Charu Asopa's baby shower was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family attending the event.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Charu Asopa looked radiant in her orange and red lehenga.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Charu with her husband Rajeev Sen
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
What's more, Rajeev Sen's sister, veteran actress Sushmita Sen, also graced the occasion with her presence.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen showered Charu Asopa with lots of love and blessings.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
She was seen placing a hand gently on Charu's belly in one picture.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
In terms of outfits, Sushmita Sen had opted for a pale pink salwar kameez.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
On the other hand, Charu's husband was seen wearing a beige kurta and pyjamas.
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
Actress Charu Asopa baby shower, pregnancy, Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen
TAGS
Sushmita Sen pregnancy Baby shower Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen

Comments