In pictures: Here’s an inside look at the Dia Mirza's intimate wedding ceremony with Vaibhav Rekhi Published: | 16th February 2021 01:55 PM 0 Share Via Email Actress Dia Mirza shared pictures from her wedding ceremony with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Instagram. Dia Mirza looked stunning in a red saree by Raw Mango, which she paired with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery by Tyaani Fine Jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun, covered with gajra. The groom, Vaibhav Rekhi, wore a white kurta churidar and accessorised it with a white jacket and golden safa. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding ceremony was conducted by a female priest On Monday, Dia posted this story featuring her Mehndi laden hand. She wrote also 'pyaar' on the picture. On Sunday, a bridal shower was held for Dia Mirza who can be seen here wearing a white dress and bride-to-be sash. Dia's bridal shower also saw Vaibhav Rekhi. TAGS Dia Mirza Dia Mirza Wedding Bollywood Wedding Vaibhav Rekhi Bollywood