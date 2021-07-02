Thalaivi’s new stills featuring Kangana Ranaut and Aravind Swami are out, and fans can’t keep calm! Published : 02nd July 2021 12:09 PM | Published : | 02nd July 2021 12:09 PM 0 0 Share Via Email In one of the new stills from Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa is seen standing next to the actor playing the role of Indira Gandhi MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa have acted together in several movies, and it looks like a scene from one of their films has been recreated in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami and Kangana Another still featuring Arvind Swami as actor-politician MG Ramachandran and Kangana as Jayalalithaa Meanwhile, here are some of the previous stills from Thalaivi shared earlier on social media TAGS Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi Arvind Swami