In pictures: 10 most memorable moments from Neetu Kapoor's family life

author_img Published :  08th July 2021 03:45 PM   |   Published :   |  08th July 2021 03:45 PM
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu Kapoor with her family
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu Kapoor indulges in some yoga with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima, and granddaughter Samara
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu with Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and others
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Here are a few throwback pictures of Neetu Kapoor with her now late husband Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu with her husband Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu shared a post remembering her husband Rishi and thanked her children for sticking with her during these difficult times
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu with her son Ranbir
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu and Riddhima don stylish outfits with twinning black pants
Neetu Kapoor with her family, Neetu Kapoor birthday
Neetu and her granddaughter Samara Sahni with their pet Killian
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor

Comments