In pictures: 10 pictures that prove why Katrina is a favourite celebrity on Instagram

author_img Published :  16th July 2021 11:48 AM   |   Published :   |  16th July 2021 11:48 AM
Happy birthday Katrina Kaif
Happy birthday Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram)
All for minimalism
The all nude-look (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
All for minimalism (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Black is in (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Bling and bold (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Beach looks (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Get that shimmer on (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Doesn't she slay the beach looks? (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Red and rouge (Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
Black is the new black (Image Source: Instagram)
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Happy birthday Katrina Katrina birthday Katrina Kaif birthday Katrina kaif birthday pictures

Comments