In pictures: 10 pictures that prove why Katrina is a favourite celebrity on Instagram Published : 16th July 2021 11:48 AM | Published : | 16th July 2021 11:48 AM 0 0 Share Via Email Happy birthday Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram) The all nude-look (Image Source: Instagram) All for minimalism (Image Source: Instagram) Black is in (Image Source: Instagram) Bling and bold (Image Source: Instagram) Beach looks (Image Source: Instagram) Get that shimmer on (Image Source: Instagram) Doesn't she slay the beach looks? (Image Source: Instagram) Red and rouge (Image Source: Instagram) Black is the new black (Image Source: Instagram) TAGS Katrina Kaif Happy birthday Katrina Katrina birthday Katrina Kaif birthday Katrina kaif birthday pictures