Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas! These 10 pictures of the fashionista prove why she's an Instagram favourite

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often shares glimpses of her day-to-day routine with posts on Instagram. Following the release of her latest film 'The White Tiger', Priyanka shared this photo on Instagram with the caption, 'A white tiger and her cub.' PC's outfit for a magazine photoshoot PC's outfit for a magazine photoshoot Priyanka Chopra made an epic fashion statement with her black gown at the BAFTA awards ceremony for 2021. Here's another swoon-worthy outfit of the actress from the BAFTA ceremony. PC also set the mercury soaring at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with this sheer golden gown by Dolce & Gabbana The actress once shared a throwback picture of herself from her newly-opened restaurant Sona, in New York In another post, Priyanka was seen pairing one of her outfits with a hand bag from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2021 Collection by designer Kim Niklas Jones OBE Priyanka Chopra rang in her 39th birthday with a sun-bathing session in London and was seen wearing a dark blue monokini.