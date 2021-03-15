In pictures: A look at Alia Bhatt's top 5 memorable characters Published: | 15th March 2021 01:45 PM 0 Share Via Email Alia Bhatt made her debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. While she failed to impress critics with her performance in the SOTY, things changed drastically once her second film was out Imtiaz Ali's Highway saw Alia leaving everyone mesmerized with her performance. Udta Punjab saw Alia giving a gut-wrenching performance. She played a Bihari girl who migrates to Punjab to work as a labourer but soon lands herself in trouble. Dear Zindagi was a fresh breath of air. Alia played a cinematographer who is dealing with a deeply embedded fear of abandonment. Raazi saw the Alia Bhatt single-handedly helming the film. She played Sehmat, an undercover agent of RAW in Pakistan. Although the film belonged to Ranveer Singh, Alia managed to leave a strong imprint with her role of Safeena Firdausi, a possessive girlfriend and an ambitious woman TAGS Bollywood Alia Bhatt alia Alia Bhatt birthday