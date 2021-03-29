Picture gallery: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Akshay Kumar, here's how celebrities rang in Holi 2021 Published: | 29th March 2021 04:53 PM 0 Share Via Email Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture of herself and Nick Jonas celebrating Holi with her in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of herself and her daughter Inaaya applying colours on each other Sanjay Dutt posed with his wife Maanayata and their children in white dresses that were covered in colours TAGS Preity zinta Kareena Kapoor Khan Shilpa Shetty Priyanka Chopra Jonas Genelia Holi 2021