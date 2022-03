Valentine’s Day special: Here’s how Bollywood celebrated this day of love and romance

Celebrities from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, to name a few, took to social media on February 14 to make Valentine’s Day a special occasion for their loved ones.

| Published : | 14th February 2022 08:09 PM