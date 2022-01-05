In pictures: Here’s how Bollywood rang in New Year 2022

Bollywood celebrities welcomed 2022 in different ways - some travelled to exotic destinations, some stayed at home warm and comfy in fuzzy socks and some spent it in isolation owing to the Covid outbreak. Here’s a look at how Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani, Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal rang in the New Year 2022

author_img Published :  05th January 2022 06:43 PM   |   Published :   |  05th January 2022 06:43 PM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to have gone on a yacht trip and soaked up some much-needed sun with a dash of fun on the side.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a yacht trip and soaked up some much-needed sun with a dash of fun on the side.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to have gone on a yacht trip and soaked up some much-needed sun with a dash of fun on the side.
Basking in the sun
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to have gone on a yacht trip and soaked up some much-needed sun with a dash of fun on the side.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to have gone on a yacht trip and soaked up some much-needed sun with a dash of fun on the side.
One with a prop
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent the beginning of 2022 in a lowkey manner at the comfort of their home and all cuddled up.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent the beginning of 2022 all cuddled up in the comfort of their home.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have kept details of their alleged relationship private so far, had spent their New Year at the Maldives and shared solo pictures of themselves on Instagram.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have kept details of their alleged relationship private so far, spent their New Year in Maldives and shared solo pictures of themselves on Instagram.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have kept details of their alleged relationship private so far, had spent their New Year at the Maldives and shared solo pictures of themselves on Instagram.
Disha looked like a mermaid in this photo
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spent the New Year away from each other since the latter had reportedly contracted COVID-19. The duo posted cute throwback pictures on Instagram and wished each other.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spent the New Year away from each other since Arjun has reportedly contracted COVID-19. The duo posted cute throwback pictures on Instagram and wished each other.
Though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially announced that they are in a relationship, it appears as though they rang in the New Year at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.
Though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially announced that they are in a relationship, it appears as though they rang in the New Year at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on a trip to Kenya and shared photos from their jungle safari, among other experiences.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on a trip to Kenya and shared photos from their jungle safari, among other experiences.
Here's a photo of Ranbir that Alia posted on her Instagram
Here's a photo of Ranbir that Alia posted on her Instagram
Alia and Ranbir with Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen
Alia and Ranbir with Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear to have done a complete 180 when compared to Shahid and Mira, and dressed up and dined at a fancy restaurant.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dressed up and dined at a fancy restaurant.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent their New year at South Africa this year, where the Indian cricket team played against the host team, sans their daughter Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent their New year at South Africa this year, where the Indian cricket team played against the host team, sans their daughter Vamika.
TAGS
travel Bollywood Maldives New year

Comments