In pictures: Here’s how Bollywood rang in New Year 2022

Bollywood celebrities welcomed 2022 in different ways - some travelled to exotic destinations, some stayed at home warm and comfy in fuzzy socks and some spent it in isolation owing to the Covid outbreak. Here’s a look at how Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani, Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal rang in the New Year 2022

| Published : | 05th January 2022 06:43 PM