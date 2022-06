Karan Johar turns 50: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the birthday party

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25 at his residence in Mumbai with some of the most popular stars from the Bollywood fraternity. Check out our favourite looks from the evening, which included Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, and others.

| Published : | 26th May 2022 04:55 PM